McBride (LON:MCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.90 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. McBride had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 3.56%.

McBride Trading Up 2.8 %

MCB stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £251.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. McBride has a one year low of GBX 71.40 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 158 ($1.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.46.

Get McBride alerts:

McBride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.