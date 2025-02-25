McBride (LON:MCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.90 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. McBride had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 3.56%.
McBride Trading Up 2.8 %
MCB stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £251.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. McBride has a one year low of GBX 71.40 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 158 ($1.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.46.
McBride Company Profile
