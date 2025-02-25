Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 13422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Capcom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

