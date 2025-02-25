iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DVYE opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

