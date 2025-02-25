Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $670,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 52,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 160,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.