Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,012,218,000 after buying an additional 36,394 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 22,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $461.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $518.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.