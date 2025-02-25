Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Releases Earnings Results

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

NYSE:VLRS opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $792.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.45. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

