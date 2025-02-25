Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 5,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,017.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,343,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,135.53. This represents a 0.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 120,823 shares of company stock worth $794,142 over the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

