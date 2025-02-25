Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,085,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,347,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,664,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 168,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 578.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.12.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

