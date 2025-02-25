MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $238.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

