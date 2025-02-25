Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 529.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

NYSE APH opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

