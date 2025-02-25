MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,616 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 637.1% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 129,038 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

IMTM stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

