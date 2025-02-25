Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,636 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,211,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

