Laird Superfood (LSF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSF stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Laird Superfood has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 million, a PE ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Laird Superfood in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

