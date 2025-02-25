Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cameco by 58.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,639 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Cameco by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,478,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,386,000 after purchasing an additional 410,711 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,175,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,968,000 after acquiring an additional 187,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 664,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

