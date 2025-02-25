53,623 Shares in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 53,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRGY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE CRGY opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

