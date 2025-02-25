Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases Shares of 6,244 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
NRG Energy Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE NRG opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.
NRG Energy Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
