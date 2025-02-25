Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Purchases Shares of 6,244 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE NRG opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.