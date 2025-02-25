Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,448 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 754,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.65 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $176.09 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.