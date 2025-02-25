Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 701 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

ESML opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.