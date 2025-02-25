Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 183.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $87.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

