BankPlus Trust Department Invests $478,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $400.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

