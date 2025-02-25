Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 997.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 100,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.