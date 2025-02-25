Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 6,557 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.23.

ALV opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.70%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

