Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 75,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 267,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 43,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TTGT opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $433.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $33.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.