New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.68 Million Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cactus were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cactus by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cactus by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Separately, Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WHD

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.