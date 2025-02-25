Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,755 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,014 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

