JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Holdings Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 209.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEF. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JPEF opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $70.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3881 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.