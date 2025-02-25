Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 106 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $6,161,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $463.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

