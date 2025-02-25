The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 213.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $248.29 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.