EnWave (CVE:ENW) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 199,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 82,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

EnWave Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.31.

About EnWave

(Get Free Report)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.