JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Trading Up 3% – Should You Buy?

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

JPEL Private Equity Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.78. The company has a market cap of £18.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.37.

About JPEL Private Equity

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

