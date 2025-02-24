Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 21.6% – Should You Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) rose 21.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 1,506,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$205.92 million, a P/E ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.42.

Get Power Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Metals news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.