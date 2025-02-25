Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 15,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 21,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Orex Minerals Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

About Orex Minerals

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

