Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Up 60% – Here’s Why

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 60% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 106,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 109,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Stock Up 60.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

