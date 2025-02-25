Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Shares Up 31.4% – Here’s What Happened

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was up 31.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 234,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 95,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Leading Edge Materials Trading Up 31.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

