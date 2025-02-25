Liberty Broadband Announces Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders for May 2025

Liberty Broadband Corporation has announced that its virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for Monday, May 12, 2025, at 10:45 a.m. Mountain Time. In a filing dated February 21, 2025, the company provided details regarding the meeting and related procedures, fulfilling public disclosure requirements under Regulation FD.

Stockholders of record as of March 24, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time will be eligible to participate in the virtual meeting. During the session, participants will be able to listen to proceedings, vote on company matters, and submit questions. To join the meeting, shareholders will log in via the website www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LBRD2025 using a unique 16-digit control number provided on their proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Technical support details, including a support hotline available 10 minutes prior to the meeting, are accessible through the virtual meeting link.

The shift in the meeting date—advanced by more than 20 days from the previous annual meeting held on June 10, 2024—has prompted adjustments to related deadlines. Stockholder proposals and nominations for the board of directors must be submitted to the Corporate Secretary at the company’s executive offices no later than the close of business on March 3, 2025.

In addition to the primary virtual meeting platform, access will also be available through the Liberty Broadband website, where interested parties can view the webcast. An archive of the webcast will be provided on the website following the completion of all appropriate SEC filings.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, which owns significant interests in communications businesses including Charter Communications and its subsidiary GCI, continues to utilize modern technology to engage its shareholders while maintaining transparency in corporate governance.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Liberty Broadband’s 8K filing here.

