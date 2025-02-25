OPENLANE (KAR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OPENLANE (NYSE: KAR) in the last few weeks:
- 2/22/2025 – OPENLANE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/21/2025 – OPENLANE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – OPENLANE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – OPENLANE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/22/2025 – OPENLANE is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2025 – OPENLANE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/11/2025 – OPENLANE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/3/2025 – OPENLANE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
OPENLANE Stock Performance
NYSE:KAR opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52.
OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.
