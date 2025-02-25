OPENLANE (KAR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OPENLANE (NYSE: KAR) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2025 – OPENLANE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2025 – OPENLANE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – OPENLANE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – OPENLANE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2025 – OPENLANE is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2025 – OPENLANE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2025 – OPENLANE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2025 – OPENLANE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

NYSE:KAR opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in OPENLANE by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OPENLANE by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

