Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Director Buys C$100,068.00 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.37 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.12.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

