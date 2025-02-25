Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $7,516,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,628,937.04. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Confluent Trading Up 0.3 %
CFLT stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Confluent from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
