Insider Selling: Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider Sells 1,307 Shares of Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Susannah Nicklin sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £2,483.30 ($3,133.90).

Susannah Nicklin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Susannah Nicklin acquired 7 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,344 ($16.96).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON EGL opened at GBX 191 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £205.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.12. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 147 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 204 ($2.57).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust ( LON:EGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 192.30%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $2.05. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.73%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.