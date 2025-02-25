Alamo Group (ALG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $396.85 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.72. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $163.74 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 257 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $49,706.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,857.60. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

