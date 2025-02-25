Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 909,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 42,714 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $357.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.12.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

