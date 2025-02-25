Montana Technologies (AIRJ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Montana Technologies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Montana Technologies Stock Performance
AIRJ opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. Montana Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $49.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montana Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Montana Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) by 8,851.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Montana Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
Montana Technologies Company Profile
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
