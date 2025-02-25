Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Position Lowered by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,312,402 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,043,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,547 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,174,000 after buying an additional 724,094 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,098,330 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,446,000 after buying an additional 473,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 460,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 399,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,671.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.