Mark Woodhams Sells 9,088 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Woodhams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Mark Woodhams sold 24,408 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,569,922.56.

BlackLine stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 157,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $4,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

