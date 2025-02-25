Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

