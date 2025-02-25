Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.7 %
UHS stock opened at $181.21 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $152.68 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day moving average is $205.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.
In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
