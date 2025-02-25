The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock Unloaded Rep. C. Scott Franklin

Representative C. Scott Franklin (R-Florida) recently sold shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in The Baldwin Insurance Group stock on February 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY JOINT TBE” account.

Representative C. Scott Franklin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) on 2/7/2025.

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,801,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Franklin

Scott Franklin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Franklin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 18th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Scott Franklin was born in Thomaston, Georgia. Franklin graduated from Lakeland High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1986 to 2000 and the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2000 to 2012.

Franklin earned a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy in 1986 and an M.B.A. from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1994. Franklin’s career experience includes owning an insurance agency and working as a naval aviator with the U.S. Navy.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

