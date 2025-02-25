Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $985,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Textron were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Textron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 511,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 475,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Textron by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Textron by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 398,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 368,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 0.3 %

TXT stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.67 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.