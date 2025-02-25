Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $179,146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $43,956,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,340.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 831,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 773,772 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,613,000 after acquiring an additional 621,793 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

