United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Homes Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Homes Group by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Homes Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Homes Group by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Homes Group by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Homes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UHG opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

In other news, CEO James M. Pirrello acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Simanovsky sold 3,246,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $15,419,806.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,434,693.75. The trade was a 64.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $318,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

